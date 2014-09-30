Accessibility Links

The first trailer for Inherent Vice has arrived… and it’s good

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon star in their first collaboration since Walk the Line

Ahead of the New York Film Festival, Warner Bros. have released a trailer for the much-hyped new film from There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson. Based on a 2009 Thomas Pynchon novel, the 1970s comedy-crime drama stars Joaquin Phoenix as an drug-fuelled LA detective on the hunt for his ex-girlfriend. 

Anderson is well known for his massive, stylish characters and sharp comedic writing and judging from the trailer, this could have all of those things. The awards buzz has already started.

The film also stars Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson and musician Joanna Newsom is narrator. Oh and it’s rumoured that Pynchon himself might even make a cameo although the last reliable photo of the elusive author was taken more than 50 years ago so we may not recognise him anyway…

Inherent Vice is set to be in UK cinemas in January 2015. 

Here’s the trailer:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZfs22E7JmI

imagenotavailable1
