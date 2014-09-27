The guest’s guide to George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin’s wedding

Off to Venice for the wedding but lost that bit of paper that came with the invitation? Don't worry – here's everything you need to know, from dress code to guest list, gift ideas to the rules about mobile phones...

George Clooney, once the poster boy for bachelorhood, is getting married – to our very own Amal Alamuddin, the London-based British-Lebanese human rights lawyer.

If you’re off to Venice this weekend for the wedding but have lost all those pesky bits of paper that came with the invitation, don’t worry – here’s everything you need to know, from dress code to what to bring as a present…

Where’s it happening?

I know, I know – the name of the hotel where the ceremony is taking place is on the tip of your tongue… Yes, that’s right, it’s the seven-star Aman Canal Grande. Don’t be late or you could miss out on the aperitivo, which are likely to be served in the Aman’s beautiful high-walled gardens.

At some point, you may find yourself slumming it back at the five-star Belmond Cipriani hotel (where George and his guests – quite possibly including yourself – have been staying) as its 19th-century Granary is expected to be involved in some capacity.

Oh, and if you fancy hanging around for the official civil ceremony (boooring!) it’s at the Town Hall on Monday.

How do I get there?

If you’re not already in Venice, you may struggle to make it in time but assuming you are, there are a few options for making your way to the wedding. George and Amal have been seen cruising the canals in a luxury speedboat but if you’ve decided to leave yours at home, grab a water taxi. It might even be a bit of earthy fun to mingle with ordinary people on one of the regular water shuttles. Then again, you don’t want to crumple your suit or crease that designer dress…

What should I wear?

Vogue magazine is thought to have the media rights to the wedding and its formidable editor Anna Wintour is on the guest list, so make a bit of an effort. George is being dressed by Giorgio Armani, so probably best for the men to avoid anything by him (you don’t want to clash!) Likewise, the ladies might want to steer clear of Alexander McQueen, who has designed Amal’s wedding dress. But if you must go McQueen, just remember the golden rule – don’t wear white!

Who else is going?

You’re rumoured to be just one of around 150 A-list celebrities, with Sandra Bullock, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie all expected. Cindy Crawford will be there too, with her husband Rande Gerber, who is George’s best man. Oh, and Sandro, of course. You know – Alessandro Greco? Yep, it looks like George’s trusted Venetian taxi driver has made the cut too.

What should I bring as a gift?

Not tequila – best man Rande brought a couple of cases to the stag do so George is likely to be over that for a while. Seriously though, what do you buy the man who has everything? “Loyalty” Vera Farmiga, George’s Up in the Air co-star, tells E!News. Well, at least it won’t break the bank…

Can I bring my phone?

No! George and Amal have reportedly asked that phones and tablets be left at home. Vogue magazine, which is thought to have the exclusive rights to photographs of the wedding, wouldn’t like it – plus, imagine the embarrassment if your phone started ringing during the ceremony…