X Factor’s Kerrianne Covell: “I wouldn’t have been ready any other year”

Kerrianne has tried out for the X Factor before, but says this is the right year for her to take part

Kerrianne Covell looks set to do very well in this year’s The X Factor, saying she thinks her smiley nature helps.

“Louis [Walsh] mentioned that I was really, really likeable. I think that plays a big part,” Kerrianne tells RadioTimes.com ahead of her Boot Camp audition this weekend.

“I’m a normal, bubbly girl. I’m a bit mad and I’m always dead smiley,” she adds.

She’ll need to sing again for judges Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Mel B, Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell, with the latter even helping her skip work to take part.

“If she makes it through she’ll probably never speak to you again,” Cowell joked to her manager after her initial room audition.

At 23 this isn’t the first time Kerrianne has auditioned for the X Factor, admitting she didn’t get very far when she tried out at 16.

“I was too young. Every year since, something’s come up. I think everything happens for a reason. I kept saying, ‘It’s not my year, it’s not my year’.”

But Kerrianne certainly feels ready to tackle the competition this year.

“Mentally I’m ready. I’m 23, I’m still young for 23, but I know mentally I’m ready for it now. I wouldn’t have been ready last year, or any years before,” she adds.

Attending stage school at 18 has helped toughen the singer up, admitting the experience means she’s got “thicker skin” now.

“My teachers gave me fails for everything. They knew I could do more, give more. They brought it down hard. It’s made me a stronger person and made me realise this is what I want to do.”

Missed Kerrianne’s performance? Here she is singin at Wembley Arena:

