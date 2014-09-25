Accessibility Links

Can you recognise the male celebrity playing Miss Hannigan in Annie?

Will this sharp-tongued celeb avoid a "disaaaster daaarling" in his latest role?

With a new film set to hit cinemas this Christmas, it’s Easy Street for fans of Annie. But if you’re keen for an extra dose of the musical following the orphaned youngster, there’s also a new stage production to look forward to – with a famous face filling the shoes of spiteful Miss Hannigan. 

Despite being the opposite sex, this male celeb shares a few traits with the infamous orphanage owner – namely a sharp tongue, a repertoire of catty comments and plenty of swagger. But, with a heap of slap and a slinky dress to conceal his true identity, just who is playing the role of Miss Hannigan? 

Believe it or not, buried beneath all that make up is Strictly Come Dancing’s very own Craig Revel Horwood. Can you see it? It took us a while!

Opening on 11th July 2015 at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, the new production will then embark on a year-long tour national tour – although no word yet on whether Craig will be coming to London. 

In the meantime, you can catch Strictly’s Mr Mean when the production returns this Friday – but will the sun come out Tomorrow for the latest round of batch of dancing celebrities? You’ll have to tune in at 9pm, BBC1 to find out…

