X Factor: Ben Haenow is “one to watch” says Simon Cowell

When Simon Cowell tells you you're one of his "favourite auditions so far" start jumping for joy

X Factor contestant Ben Haenow is having a blooming good time of it on X Factor, being told by Simon Cowell he’s both surprised he hasn’t got a record deal and that he’s one of his “favourite auditions so far”.

Running across the stage and doing a knee slide is probably the appropriate thing right now.

Ben stunned the judges in his room audition with his version of Ain’t No Sunshine. He was told to tone it down a bit, it was a “bit over the top” in places, Cowell said. But giving 100% doesn’t ever seem to cut it on these shows does it? It’s all about the 110%, or the 100, 000, 000%.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini said she liked the “grit” of Ben’s voice and last night he was up on the arena stage showing the Wembley crowd what he can do.

His version of Wild Horses “wasn’t perfect” Cowell said adding, “You can do better”, but branded the singer “one to watch” in the competition.

Ben’s now on his way to Boot Camp as the competition heats up next week with the return of the Six Chair Challenge.

Missed Ben’s performance? Here’s a taster

The X Factor continues tonight at 8:00pm on ITV

