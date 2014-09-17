The Maze Runner – which character are you?

Are you a ready-made runner like Minho, leader of the pack like Newt and Alby or perhaps rebellious like Thomas? There are plenty of Gladers to choose from. But which are you?

James Dashner’s best-selling novel The Maze Runner hits the big screen next month.

Advertisement

Dylan O’Brien, Will Poulter, Kaya Scodelario and more of Hollywood’s hottest young talent star, in what looks set to be one of the biggest dystopian adventure films of the year.

The story follows a collection of young boys (and later one girl) who have found themselves trapped inside the middle of a treacherous maze, known as the Glade. The only thing they can really remember from their previous life is their name. But when Thomas turns up, he sets in motion a chain of events that could eventually lead to their escape.

But what if you were to find yourself in the middle of the Glade. Would you be a ‘Runner’ like Minho, searching each day for a way out of the maze? Or would you be like Newt, organising those making a working community? Perhaps you’d be a reliable friend like Chuck or inquisitive and brave like Thomas?

Advertisement

Take our quiz to find out…