Simon Cowell really hedges his bets on the Scottish Referendum

What is the X Factor judge actually saying?

What does Simon Cowell think about the Scottish Referendum? Well, speaking to ITV’s Lorraine on the phone from LA this morning, he offered his opinion on the matter. Sort of… 

At first it seemed like a clear ‘no’ to Scotland leaving England… 

“Personally us all splitting up, it’s like splitting up a family in a way. I go to Scotland a lot, I’m a quarter Scottish,” said Simon.

But then he continued with this…

“At the same time, I don’t live there so it’s quite irritating I think to people who live there to think ‘well why should you have an opinion if you don’t live there?'”

Oh, but wait…

“At the same time [again], if it was the other way round and we were voting to leave Scotland and people weren’t saying ‘we want you to stay’ I’d be quite disappointed.”

He’s really covered all the bases, there. We can safely say we have no idea what Simon Cowell is actually saying about The Referendum. 

Help us get to the bottom of this and vote below…

