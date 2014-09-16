EastEnders Christmas 2014 spoilers: show boss promises “edge-of-your-seat” drama

Christmas has traditionally been a time for the characters in EastEnders to be put through the emotional wringer and it seems that this year’s festive season will be no exception.

“Christmas is going to be amazing. I was here the year that the Brannings watched the DVD reveal of Max and Stacey’s affair and I still think it’s the benchmark for me,” says executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins. “So this year, Christmas will be shocking and very dark. It’s edge-of-your-seat stuff. I’m hoping it’ll be a real classic!”

Show star Danny Dyer – who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter – has already hinted to RadioTimes.com that the Christmas episodes will see his character learn that Shirley (Linda Carter), the woman he believes to be his sister, is actually his mother.

“I don’t know what my reaction is going to be, but I can guarantee I’ll have a Christmas hat on. Bit of turkey. Boom!” the actor said back in May.

While not confirming that the Carter family cliffhanger will come over Christmas, Treadwell-Collins does reveal – in a new interview with Inside Soap – that the revelation will have dramatic repercussions: “All I can say is, it’ll come at the worst possible time. It’s going to get messy for the Carters, especially after Dean rapes Linda. It’s difficult to cover, but it’s a very important issue and this story has the potential to make a real difference to people’s lives.”