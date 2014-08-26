Accessibility Links

Ricky Gervais delivers a lesson on how to lose at The Emmys

The Derek creator was overlooked in favour of The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons. But he decided to read out his speech anyway...

When it comes to the Emmy Awards, Ricky Gervais has been dealt an unfair hand over the years.

As he reminded the audience on stage at last night’s ceremony, 21 nominations have come and gone with just two wins for the British comedian (The Office won outstanding comedy series in 2006 before Gervais picked up lead actor in a comedy for Extras in 2007). Since then he’s had to practise his best loser face FOURTEEN times.

Well, enough is enough. No more saccharine smiling and polite applauding. Ricky Gervais dispensed of the niceties as he stepped on stage last night to present best writing for a variety special (or as he put it, “the big one”) and told it like it is. And he did so brilliantly. Take note, future nominees…

