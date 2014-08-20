Accessibility Links

Rugby star Thom Evans confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2014

The 29-year-old former rugby player will compete alongside Judy Murray, Frankie Bridges and Alison Hammond in this year's competition

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed its first male celebrity contestant.

Model and former Scotland rugby player Thom Evans will be leaving the muddy rugby pitch and trying his luck in the Strictly ballroom instead.

29-year-old Evans, who you might recognise from his romantic history with model Kelly Brook, played rugby for Scotland between 2008 and 2010, before a serious neck injury called time on his career. 

The BBC announced the news on their official Vine account, posting a video of Evans swapping a rugby ball for the Strictly glitter ball…

Evans will be joining Judy Murray, Frankie Bridges and Alison Hammond in the competition, as well as a host of yet-to-be-announced celebrities. 

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year 

