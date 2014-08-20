Coronation Street to be hit by tragedy that will affect 12 characters – spoilers

A stunt in the new year will be both "spectacular" and "heartbreaking" promises producer Stuart Blackburn

The residents of Coronation Street are to be hit by heartbreak in 2015 thanks to a new stunt that will involve at least 12 of its main players.

Producer Stuart Blackburn has promised that viewers will witness “a real tragedy that’s going to affect a dozen or so of our characters”, adding:

“Last year, we had David and the car crash and of course that was a stunt, but it genuinely felt like it had come from story. It wasn’t us suddenly deciding that we needed to do something spectacular to get the viewers.It’s the same with what we’re planning because it’ll come from a relatively long-running story.”

The Weatherfield backstreet has been no stranger to spectacle in recent years thanks to the tram crash in 2010 that marked the soap’s 50th anniversary and the fire at the Rovers Return in 2013 that set in motion the demise of Sunita Alahan (Shobna Gulati). Earlier this year, viewers also witnessed the death of barmaid Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) following a dramatic plunge from the balcony of the builders yard.

Of the upcoming drama, Blackburn said, in an interview with Digital Spy: “It’s going to be spectacular and a little bit heartbreaking!”

You can watch some recent stunts from Coronation Street below:

The Tram Crash (2010)

http://www.youtube.com/v/fMZkwUgUAHI&hl=en&fs=1

David and Nick’s crash (2013)

http://www.youtube.com/v/en3kqBSbZ50&hl=en&fs=1

Tina’s fall (2014)

http://www.youtube.com/v/hCW2Rb34Mdg&hl=en&fs=1