What did Twitter think of Tumble?

Tumble may have stumbled in the ratings last night but it got plenty of attention on social media...

We’ve had dancing, ice skating and diving so, naturally, now there’s gymnastics. BBC1’s Olympic-inspired Tumble kicked off last night at London’s Elstree Studios with a string of brave (or naive?) celebs honing their skills on the hoops, vault, floor and more. And we were there. Yes, RadioTimes.com had front row seats to the action to bring you the inside gossip from inside Tumble’s glitzy studio…

Tonight's the night #Tumble kicks off and @emmadaly6 & @Ellie_Wa are in the crowd live tweeting the action — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) August 9, 2014

But what did you lot make of it? Well, you took to Twitter in your droves to pass judgement on the lycra-tastic show – and opinion was mixed… @Sarahm68 and @kennethwilsonuk are already hooked:

Loved @BBCOne #Tumble last night excellent performances from all the celebs, look forward to following their journey :-):-) — Sarah (@sarahm68) August 10, 2014

Decided to watch #Tumble and i have to admit i am quite enjoying it! ( reminds me of dancing on ice format wise) tho its bbc this show! — Kenneth Wilson (@kennethwilsonuk) August 10, 2014

But @strictlycad had her finger poised over the fast-forward button…

An hour in. I made the right choice to go out last night – for I can use the fast-forward feature today. #tumble #somuchfillerdearGOD — Catherine (@strictlycad) August 10, 2014

The surplus of buff, topless, male gymnasts certainly went down a treat with viewers (no surprises there, eh?)

Bit cheesy, but some topless gymnast fitties with their guns out, plus some decent showing off by team GB so I liked it #tumble — Lee (@TeamSOMFBS3) August 9, 2014

After watching #Tumble I have a thing for men gymnasts 😱😰😋😳😍 — Natalie (@nlouisesargeant) August 10, 2014

Apart from the judges and the presenter, I really enjoyed #Tumble. Impressive acrobatics and hot shirtless boys – what more do you want?! — Adam Beresford (@MrAdamBeresford) August 10, 2014

And triple Commonwealth champion Max Whitlock certainly enjoyed himself:

A fair few of you were befuddled by the low scoring that followed the judges’ high praises.

#tumble bbc1 it's a shame the judges were scoring so low on the first ever show. No applause, no cheering. Took the sting right out of it. — Richard Botting (@richardbotting) August 10, 2014

I love this blond judge "You're GREAT! You SMASHED IT! I LOVE YOU! (No points)" #Tumble — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) August 9, 2014

Poor Lucy Mecklenburgh was left sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard, despite TOWIE co-star Billie Faiers’ good wishes.

Good luck tonight @lucy_meck ! Me and Nelly are watching !! #tumble … 🙊👯💗👶👌🙅 xxx — Billie Faiers (@BillieFaiers) August 9, 2014

And she wasn’t the only famous face to have their say on the night’s proceedings…

These skills are much harder than they look, the celebs are doing a good job #tumble — Louie Spence (@louiespence) August 9, 2014

Tumble. A bit like The Jump! But without the sense of danger. Will end up with more people competing than viewing. #tumble — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 9, 2014

Anyone else watching this tumble show? Id boss the ring. That's not one #tumble — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) August 9, 2014

Congratulations @BBCOne! You did it! You managed to make the worst tv programme of all time!! #tumble — Richard Gutierrez (@gutz43) August 10, 2014

Welcome to #tumble – where there's more rhinestones than Eurovision and Strictly combined and all the jokes are about lycra. — Anna Turner (@OwlsEatMice) August 9, 2014

While others never dared to switch on the telly box.

I didn’t watch #tumble last night. There was some paint drying and frankly it seemed a damn side more entertaining — mark webb – Taff Ref (@WebbTaff) August 10, 2014

If they had, they’d have seen Alex Jones’s very own “Adele Dazeem” moment…

Did Alex Jones actually just pronounce Beth Tweddle's name as 'Tweedle'? #tumble — TheGymDigest (@thegymdigest) August 9, 2014

And plenty of Tumble-tastic celebrities winning over the crowds on Twitter:

Forget the world titles. Forget the biggest fight in British history. This could be the best thing Carl Froch has ever done. #Tumble — Eddie Hearns (@EddieHearns) August 9, 2014

Just watched and quite enjoyed #Tumble – what an inspiration Peter Duncan is! I feel knackered holding my arms in the air. — W4rren400Wocks! (@W4rren400Wocks) August 10, 2014

And while the ratings may not have put many smiles on BBC faces this morning…

Already taking a ratings tumble? #Tumble only managed 3.16m last night, beaten by a repeat of #MrsBrownsBoys with 4.19m. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) August 10, 2014

… They did manage to snag an appeaance from Mr Motivator, arguably the highlight of the night.

Until next week!