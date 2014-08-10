Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What did Twitter think of Tumble?

What did Twitter think of Tumble?

Tumble may have stumbled in the ratings last night but it got plenty of attention on social media...

imagenotavailable1

We’ve had dancing, ice skating and diving so, naturally, now there’s gymnastics. BBC1’s Olympic-inspired Tumble kicked off last night at London’s Elstree Studios with a string of brave (or naive?) celebs honing their skills on the hoops, vault, floor and more. And we were there. Yes, RadioTimes.com had front row seats to the action to bring you the inside gossip from inside Tumble’s glitzy studio…

Advertisement

But what did you lot make of it? Well, you took to Twitter in your droves to pass judgement on the lycra-tastic show – and opinion was mixed… @Sarahm68 and @kennethwilsonuk are already hooked:

But @strictlycad had her finger poised over the fast-forward button…

The surplus of buff, topless, male gymnasts certainly went down a treat with viewers (no surprises there, eh?)

And triple Commonwealth champion Max Whitlock certainly enjoyed himself:

A fair few of you were befuddled by the low scoring that followed the judges’ high praises.

Poor Lucy Mecklenburgh was left sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard, despite TOWIE co-star Billie Faiers’ good wishes.

And she wasn’t the only famous face to have their say on the night’s proceedings… 

While others never dared to switch on the telly box.

If they had, they’d have seen Alex Jones’s very own “Adele Dazeem” moment…

And plenty of Tumble-tastic celebrities winning over the crowds on Twitter:

And while the ratings may not have put many smiles on BBC faces this morning…

… They did manage to snag an appeaance from Mr Motivator, arguably the highlight of the night.

Advertisement

Until next week! 

Tags

All about Tumble

111405
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Louis Smith, Beth Tweddle and Nadia Comaneci join BBC1’s gymnastics-themed Tumble

imagenotavailable1

Don’t write off Tumble before it begins

imagenotavailable1

Tumble: Get to know the contestants

136009.c08d2d5a-a6c2-4273-89df-3ff0c1df76f9

Alex Jones returned to The One Show last night and viewers were thrilled

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more