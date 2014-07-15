First live fixtures for Premier League 2014/15 season revealed

Sky Sports and BT Sport announce the first batch of televised fixtures for the new football season

BT Sport have snapped up Louis van Gaal’s first game as Manchester United manager while Sky Sports follow title defenders Manchester City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Manchester United v Swansea City will be the first game of the new season to be broadcast live, kicking off at 12.45pm on Saturday 16 August on BT Sport. Arsenal’s opening match against Crystal Palace will kick off at 5.30pm later that day, live on Sky Sports.

The following day, Sunday 17 August, will see Newcastle host Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool play Southampton, both set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sky have also announced that all seven Sky Sports channels will be available for free to Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and UPC customers on the first day of the season.

Games featuring Chelsea, Burnley, Aston Villa and Everton will also be shown live on either BT Sport or Sky over the course of the first week. The full list of televised matches until the end of November is available below.

16 August 2014

12.45pm Manchester United v Swansea City (BT Sport)

5.30pm Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

17 August 2014

1.30pm Liverpool v Southampton (Sky Sports)

4pm Newcastle United v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

18 August 2014

8pm Burnley v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

23 August 2014

12.45pm Aston Villa v Newcastle United (BT Sport)

5.30pm Everton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

24 August 2014

1.30pm Hull City v Stoke City (Sky Sports)

1.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers

* Due to Tottenham Hotspur’s participation in the Europa League the preceding Thursday

4pm Sunderland v Manchester United (Sky Sports)

25 August 2014

8pm Manchester City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

30 August 2014

12.45pm Burnley v Manchester United (BT Sport)

5.30pm Everton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

31 August 2014

1.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

4pm Leicester City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

13 September 2014

12.45pm Arsenal v Manchester City (BT Sport)

5.30pm Liverpool v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

14 September 2014

4pm Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers (Sky Sports)

15 September 2014

8pm Hull City v West Ham United (Sky Sports)

20 September 2014

12.45pm Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (BT Sport)

5.30pm West Ham United v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

21 September 2014

1.30pm Leicester City v Manchester United (Sky Sports)

4pm Everton v Crystal Palace

* Everton’s participation in the UEFA Europa League the preceding Thursday

4pm Manchester City v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

27 September 2014

12.45pm Liverpool v Everton (BT Sport)

5.30pm Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (Sky Sports)

28 September 2014

4pm West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (Sky Sports)

29 September 2014

8pm Stoke City v Newcastle United (Sky Sports)

4 October 2014

5.30pm Aston Villa v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

5 October 2014

12pm Manchester United v Everton (BT Sport)

2.05pm Chelsea v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

4.15pm West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers (Sky Sports)

18 October 2014

12.45pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (BT Sport)

19 October 2014

1.30pm Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

* This match may move depending upon the participation of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday.

4pm Stoke City v Swansea City (Sky Sports)

20 October 2014

8pm West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (Sky Sports)

25 October 2014

12.45pm West Ham United v Manchester City (BT Sport)

5.30pm Swansea City v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

26 October 2014

1.30pm Burnley v Everton (Sky Sports)

4pm Manchester United v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

27 October 2014

8pm Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

* This match is subject to League Cup participation

1 November 2014

12.45pm Newcastle United v Liverpool (BT Sport)

2 November 2014

1.30pm Manchester City v Manchester United (Sky Sports)

* This match may move depending upon the participation of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday

4pm Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (Sky Sports)

3 November 2014

8pm Crystal Palace v Sunderland (Sky Sports)

8 November 2014

12.45pm Liverpool v Chelsea (BT Sport)

5.30pm Queens Park Rangers v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

9 November 2014

1.30pm Sunderland v Everton

* Everton’s participation in the Europa League the preceding Thursday.

1.30pm West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (Sky Sports)

4pm Swansea City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

22 November 2014

5.30pm Arsenal v Manchester United (Sky Sports)

23 November 2014

1.30pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

* This match may move depending upon the participation of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday

4pm Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (Sky Sports)

24 November 2014

8pm Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)

29 November 2014

12.45pm West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (BT Sport)

* This match may move to 30 November, 12pm, depending upon the possible participation of Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League the preceding Thursday

5.30pm Sunderland v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

30 November 2014

1.30pm Southampton v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

* The kick-off time for this match may move to 2.05pm depending upon the possible participation of Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League the preceding Thursday

4pm Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (Sky Sports)

* This kick-off time for this match may move to 4.15pm depending upon the possible participation of Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League the preceding Thursday