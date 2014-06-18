Who should voice Paddington Bear as Colin Firth reveals “conscious uncoupling” from role?

The actor admits to the “sad realisation” that the marmalade-loving bear simply doesn’t have his voice

Paddington Bear was left speechless after Colin Firth pulled out of his role as the voice of the animated bear in the upcoming movie.

Referencing the recent public split of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Firth said that “after a period of denial we’ve chosen ‘conscious uncoupling'”.

The film, which introduces viewers to a CGI version of Michael Bond’s well-loved children’s character, is actually near completion. A trailer was recently released, albeit without Firth’s recognisable tones. But the star says producers have been in denial that his voice didn’t quite work.

“It’s been bittersweet to see this delightful creature take shape and come to the sad realisation that he simply doesn’t have my voice,” Firth revealed in a statement. “I’ve had the joy of seeing most of the film and it’s going to be quite wonderful. I still feel rather protective of this bear and I’m pestering them all with suggestions for finding a voice worthy of him.”

We’ve put our thinking caps on too, to consider who should star alongside current cast members including Peter Capaldi, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins and Julie Walters. And, of course, we need your help.

Which of these actors do you think could fill Paddington’s duffel coat? Or, if you have other suggestions, let us know in the comment section below…