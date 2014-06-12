Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
If Doctor Who was a Disney movie…

If Doctor Who was a Disney movie…

Artist Stephen Byrne has drawn the 13 Doctors - including Peter Capaldi - collected around Karen Gillan's Amy Pond

imagenotavailable1

What would Doctor Who look like as a Disney movie? It’s something many Whovians have imagined, but artist Stephen Byrne has gone one step further and done all the hard work for you…

Advertisement

His Disney version of Doctor Who, posted on his Facebook page, features all thirteen Doctors – including John Hurt’s War Doctor and new addition Peter Capaldi – assembled around Karen Gillan’s flame-haired character Amy Pond. The all-important costumes are there, too – Tom Baker’s impossibly long scarf, Matt Smith’s bow tie, even Capaldi’s red-lined suit jacket – accompanied by the strapline: “She wished for a prince. She got thirteen.”

Advertisement

Pretty good, huh? See the different stages of the illustration’s development below… 

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who Tardis
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

10 questions that Doctor Who fans need answered right now

imagenotavailable1

18 Doctor Who references you might have missed in The Big Bang Theory

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more