The cast of Broadchurch: We got “upgraded” for Gracepoint

RadioTimes.com caught up with Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan and David Bradley on the Bafta red carpet - and they were pretty impressed by their US equivalents...

David Tennant was the only Broadchurch star to make the transition across the pond for the series’ US remake Gracepoint but his remaining co-stars aren’t jealous…

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at Sunday’s Bafta TV Awards, Jodie Whittaker, David Bradley and Andrew Buchan admitted they’d all been “upgraded” for “much bigger stars” in the States.

The trio – whose American equivalents will be played by Madalyn Horcher, Nick Nolte and Michael Peña – also spoke of their new co-star Charlotte Rampling whose confirmed involvement in the second series of Broadchurch appeared to take them by surprise. Take a look below…

