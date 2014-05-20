Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The cast of Broadchurch: We got “upgraded” for Gracepoint

The cast of Broadchurch: We got “upgraded” for Gracepoint

RadioTimes.com caught up with Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan and David Bradley on the Bafta red carpet - and they were pretty impressed by their US equivalents...

imagenotavailable1

David Tennant was the only Broadchurch star to make the transition across the pond for the series’ US remake Gracepoint but his remaining co-stars aren’t jealous…

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at Sunday’s Bafta TV Awards, Jodie Whittaker, David Bradley and Andrew Buchan admitted they’d all been “upgraded” for “much bigger stars” in the States.

The trio – whose American equivalents will be played by Madalyn Horcher, Nick Nolte and Michael Peña – also spoke of their new co-star Charlotte Rampling whose confirmed involvement in the second series of Broadchurch appeared to take them by surprise. Take a look below…

Advertisement

 

Tags

All about Broadchurch

135204.f87c1b73-78ba-4f74-8acc-cfb3275a9ef2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The Broadchurch Effect

imagenotavailable1

Everything we learned from the Gracepoint TCA press tour panel

imagenotavailable1

Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall: I cried at David Tennant and Olivia Colman’s performances

imagenotavailable1

David Tennant and Olivia Colman in Broadchurch episode two – new pictures

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more