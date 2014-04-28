Tom Hiddleston on Benedict Cumberbatch: “He’s one of my best friends. It’s as simple as that”

It turns out the bosom buddies share more than plummy accents and excellent dance movies - is this the best bromance ever?

Forget George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch are officially our favourite celebrity bromance.

The pair, who starred together in Steven Spielberg’s 2010 epic War Horse, have been bosom buddies for a while now, and Hiddles was heard gushing about their friendship over the weekend while promoting Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak – a film Cumbers was originally down to star in.

Discussing their bromance, Hiddleston told The Star, “He’s one of my best friends. It’s as simple as that.”

As the internet (and our hearts) melt, can we take a moment to collectively appreciate that sentence (*sighs*)… And, as if we needed further proof, here they are being interviewed together. Even the journalist can “feel the bromance”:

