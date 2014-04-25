Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom put B&B up for sale

Got a spare £3.5million? You could watch Gogglebox from the very sitting room of the 'Posh Couple'

Steph and Dom Parker from Gogglebox have put their Sandwich-based B&B The Salutation up for sale.

The property is on the market with a £3.5million guide price. So if you so desired, you could scoop it up and watch Gogglebox from inside a Gogglebox home (although there’s no guarantee you’ll be featured on the C4 show just because you buy it…)

The Grade I listed building (it’s got 63 windows don’t you know?) was built by the well-known architect Sir Edwin Lutyens.

Dom bought the property nine years ago and, as well as the hotel, the 3.5-acre site attracts visitors for its stunning gardens, known locally as The Secret Gardens of Sandwich.

Previously the B&B has featured on Channel 4’s Four In A Bed. Fellow B&B owners reviewed the establishment and upon ranking their efforts, Steph and Dom came out on top for overall quality.

Of course, Gogglebox viewers are mostly concerned with the sofa from inside the estate’s Knightrider House. It’s from this yellow two-seater that Steph and Dom, known affectionately as the ‘Posh Couple’, provide their running commentary on the week’s TV.

With the drinks cabinet to hand, obviously.

The duo, probably best-known for the time they laughed so hard their sofa flipped over, have helped make the Channel 4 show a huge success. Not only has Gogglebox moved from Thursday evenings to a primetime Friday night slot, it’s also one of six TV shows up for our own Radio Times Audience Award at this year’s TV Baftas. It’s the only award you can vote for and you can get behind Gogglebox by placing your vote here.

Chin chin!

