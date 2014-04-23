Lost reboot is “likely” says former showrunner Carlton Cuse

Did you think all was Lost? Think again as those in the know suggest ABC is looking to reignite its sci-fi money-spinner...

If you thought we were done with Lost… think again.

According to former showrunner Carlton Cuse, US network ABC still think there’s a profit to be made in the award-winning sci-fi series which came to an underwhelming conclusion back in May 2010.

“I think it’s likely that at some point, ABC will want to reboot Lost because it’s a valuable franchise,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

But don’t expect Cuse to get involved with the reboot. “I do not begrudge ABC the opportunity to do something more with the franchise,” he continued. “But we told the story we wanted to tell, and I think there’s kind of a wonderful sense of closure for us.

“[The series finale is] called ‘The End’ for that reason. It is the end of the story that we wanted to tell and we had no plans to go back and revisit it.”

The show’s co-creator Damon Lindelof had previously ruled himself out of any future episodes, telling Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit, “I do feel like the world has not seen the end of Lost, but I’m not going to have any involvement.”

And while the showrunners have had their say, there’s still no word on whether the Lost’s stars Evangeline Lily and Josh Holloway will return, or any official confirmation on a revival for that matter. But, you know what they say… there’s no smoke without fire.

