20 great Oasis songs to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first single

Exactly 20 years after the Gallagher brothers released Supersonic, we take a trip down Britpop memory lane...

It was 20 years ago today, Noel Gallagher taught the band to play…

Well not exactly, but if legend has it, Oasis wrote their first single in the studio after a jam session, and recorded it in 11 hours at The Pink Museum, Liverpool. Exactly 20 years ago on the 11th April 1994, they released that song, Supersonic, in all its noisy, melodic, nonsensical glory… it was the beginning of new golden era for rock ‘n’ roll – and two decades of sibling rivalry that would command headlines and the attention of a generation of young Britons…

So before the there’s time to get into who was better, Oasis or Blur, let’s celebrate twenty of the best songs from the Mancunian godfathers of Britpop… (feel free to shout in the comments if your favourite hasn’t made it in)

Supersonic (1994)

from the album Definitely Maybe

Don’t Look Back in Anger (1996)

from the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8OipmKFDeM

The Masterplan (1995)

B-side to Wonderwall

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMazI2ROJXM

The Importance of Being Idle (2005)

from the album Don’t Believe the Truth

Wonderwall (1996)

from the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory

Cigarettes and Alcohol (1994)

from the album Definitely Maybe

Stop Crying Your Heart Out (2002)

from the album Heathen Chemistry

Whatever (1994)

Single between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

Champagne Supernova (1996)

From the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3C7DECI0jU

Half the World Away (1994)

B-side to Whatever

Songbird (2003)

From the album Heathen Chemistry

Stay Young (1997)

B-side to D’You Know What I Mean

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P228OqVSZuk

Live Forever (1994)

From the album Definitely Maybe

Go Let it Out (2000)

From the album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants

Stand By Me (1997)

From the album Be Here Now

I Am the Walrus (1994)

B-side of Cigarettes and Alcohol

Morning Glory (1995)

From the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (1994)

From the album Definitely Maybe

Slide Away (1994)

from the album Definitely Maybe

Lyla (2005)

From the album Don’t Believe the Truth

