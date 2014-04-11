20 great Oasis songs to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first single
Exactly 20 years after the Gallagher brothers released Supersonic, we take a trip down Britpop memory lane...
It was 20 years ago today, Noel Gallagher taught the band to play…
Well not exactly, but if legend has it, Oasis wrote their first single in the studio after a jam session, and recorded it in 11 hours at The Pink Museum, Liverpool. Exactly 20 years ago on the 11th April 1994, they released that song, Supersonic, in all its noisy, melodic, nonsensical glory… it was the beginning of new golden era for rock ‘n’ roll – and two decades of sibling rivalry that would command headlines and the attention of a generation of young Britons…
So before the there’s time to get into who was better, Oasis or Blur, let’s celebrate twenty of the best songs from the Mancunian godfathers of Britpop… (feel free to shout in the comments if your favourite hasn’t made it in)
Supersonic (1994)
from the album Definitely Maybe
Don’t Look Back in Anger (1996)
from the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8OipmKFDeM
The Masterplan (1995)
B-side to Wonderwall
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMazI2ROJXM
The Importance of Being Idle (2005)
from the album Don’t Believe the Truth
Wonderwall (1996)
from the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory
Cigarettes and Alcohol (1994)
from the album Definitely Maybe
Stop Crying Your Heart Out (2002)
from the album Heathen Chemistry
Whatever (1994)
Single between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?
Champagne Supernova (1996)
From the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3C7DECI0jU
Half the World Away (1994)
B-side to Whatever
Songbird (2003)
From the album Heathen Chemistry
Stay Young (1997)
B-side to D’You Know What I Mean
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P228OqVSZuk
Live Forever (1994)
From the album Definitely Maybe
Go Let it Out (2000)
From the album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants
Stand By Me (1997)
From the album Be Here Now
I Am the Walrus (1994)
B-side of Cigarettes and Alcohol
Morning Glory (1995)
From the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (1994)
From the album Definitely Maybe
Slide Away (1994)
from the album Definitely Maybe
Lyla (2005)
From the album Don’t Believe the Truth