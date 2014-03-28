Muppets Most Wanted star Constantine the Frog plots a move into romantic comedy

The World's Most Dangerous Frog on the sweet aroma of his No. 2 Ricky Gervais and why Sandra Bullock is his chosen leading lady

Here at RadioTimes.com we’ll do anything for our readers and by anything we mean stepping into a room with the World’s Most Dangerous Frog and Number One Criminal. Luckily for us, Muppets Most Wanted star Constantine was in a good mood (just don’t call him Kermit!)

Far from indulging his criminal tendencies, the amphibian villain is pursuing a career in – wait for it – romantic comedy and his ideal leading lady? Sandra Bullock. Watch the full interview below…

The Muppets Most Wanted starring Kermit and co alongside Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell is in UK cinemas nationwide from Friday 28 March. Read our review here.