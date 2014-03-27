Watch Miss Piggy declaring her love for Downton Abbey – and snogging Kermit the Frog

The stars of Muppets Most Wanted sat down for a chat with RadioTimes.com and some serious smooching ensued...

What happened when we caught up with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy? What didn’t happen? From lusting over Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville to getting married…again… the stars of Muppets Most Wanted gave us the lowdown on their latest foray onto the silver screen.

But the best thing about interviewing the Muppets? They’re game for some serious snogging, as we discovered. Take a look at the video below…

Muppets Most Wanted starring Kermit and Miss Piggy alongside Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell is out in UK cinemas this Friday 28 March

