Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Watch Miss Piggy declaring her love for Downton Abbey – and snogging Kermit the Frog

Watch Miss Piggy declaring her love for Downton Abbey – and snogging Kermit the Frog

The stars of Muppets Most Wanted sat down for a chat with RadioTimes.com and some serious smooching ensued...

imagenotavailable1

What happened when we caught up with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy? What didn’t happen? From lusting over Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville to getting married…again… the stars of Muppets Most Wanted gave us the lowdown on their latest foray onto the silver screen.

Advertisement

But the best thing about interviewing the Muppets? They’re game for some serious snogging, as we discovered. Take a look at the video below…

Muppets Most Wanted starring Kermit and Miss Piggy alongside Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell is out in UK cinemas this Friday 28 March

Advertisement

 

Tags

All about The Muppets

kermit the frog muppets
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The Fifty Shades of Sherlock trailer has happened

113175

Exclusive Asterix and Obelix: The Mansions of the Gods trailer boasts Jack Whitehall, Catherine Tate, Jim Broadbent and more

103637

Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston is going All the Way as President Lyndon B Johnson in new trailer

141436.aacd9827-c7b3-466b-9984-96c6c7b470d0

Watch Today's top entertainment stories in 90 seconds

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more