Film DVD round-up: Philomena, Saving Mr Banks, Diana and more…

This week: Steve Coogan joins in Judi Dench's search, Emma Thompson looks out for Mary Poppins, while Naomi Watts portrays the people's princess

imagenotavailable1

Philomena (12)
4 stars

Bafta-winning story of separate lives

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Saving Mr Banks (PG)
5 stars

Practically perfect in every way

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Diana (12)
2 stars

The last two years in the life of Princess Di

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Don Jon (18)
4 stars

Joseph Gordon-Levitt tries to break the porn habit

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Jeune & Jolie (18)
3 stars

François Ozon’s tale of a girl who goes on the game

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Free Birds (U) 
2 stars 

Two turkeys travel through time

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

The Missing Picture (12A)
4 stars

The Cambodian killing fields in claymatian

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

