Film DVD round-up: Philomena, Saving Mr Banks, Diana and more…
This week: Steve Coogan joins in Judi Dench's search, Emma Thompson looks out for Mary Poppins, while Naomi Watts portrays the people's princess
Philomena (12)
4 stars
Bafta-winning story of separate lives
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Saving Mr Banks (PG)
5 stars
Practically perfect in every way
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Diana (12)
2 stars
The last two years in the life of Princess Di
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Don Jon (18)
4 stars
Joseph Gordon-Levitt tries to break the porn habit
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Jeune & Jolie (18)
3 stars
François Ozon’s tale of a girl who goes on the game
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Free Birds (U)
2 stars
Two turkeys travel through time
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
The Missing Picture (12A)
4 stars
The Cambodian killing fields in claymatian
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
