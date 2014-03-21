Sport Relief 2014: Your guide to what’s on when

David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, David Walliams, Little Mix, Andy Murray... big name stars are doing their sporting bit for charity - here's our pick of tonight's action

Sport Relief 2014: Friday 21 March from 7pm

Dig out your jogging bottoms and try to find your swimming goggles, because Sport Relief on BBC1 and BBC2 is here to make you sweat for a worthy cause. There’s an entire night of running, jumping and celebrity guests, laid out here for your perusal. Ready, set, GO!

7pm (BBC1): Kick off: Strictly, John Bishop v Lord Coe, Little Mix

The night gets underway, presented by Gary Lineker and David Walliams from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Look out for Strictly Come Dancing with the Paralympians, the John Bishop vs Lord Coe celeb challenge Clash of the Titans, and Little Mix performing the Sport Relief single Word Up. Tell your brother, your sister and your mama too.

8:30pm (BBC1): David Peckham, Kylie, Davina, England’s World Cup song

It’s Golden Jubblies, as David Beckham joins the cast of Only Fools and Horses for a very special reunion. Davina McCall is pushed past breaking point, Kylie sings Especially For You especially for you, and Gary Barlow unveils England’s official World Cup song. Our bet: Wayne Rooney singing Copacabana.

10pm (BBC2): Hugh Bonneville, Jack Whitehall

Change channel! Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall take the presenting baton, joined by Hugh Bonneville in-character as Ian Fletcher from Twenty Twelve and W1A. In the sports challenge, Helen Skelton, Sally Philips and others go very fast on bicycles.

10.35pm (BBC1): Andy Murray Mocks the Week

Change back! Friend of the show Andy Murray stops by Mock the Week: he previously appeared in the audience after his defeat at Wimbledon in 2012. It’s the final of Clash of the Titans, and Jack Whitehall is in trouble.

11.30pm (BBC1): The finish line

The evening rounds off with outtakes from Clash of the Titans, plus some football managers with jokes. (No we don’t mean David Moyes.) Now rehydrate and get in training for the next Sport Relief in 2016.

