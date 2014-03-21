Accessibility Links

Kylie, Tom, Ricky or Will: Which The Voice UK team are you on?

Kylie, Tom, Ricky or Will: Which The Voice UK team are you on?

Now the coaches have chosen their final three, does Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, Ricky Wilson or will.i.am get your backing ? Vote now…

They’ve done all of their spinning around, they’ve been through the battles and the knockouts, and now Team Kylie, Team Ricky, Team Tom and Team will.i.am have their final three acts.

The best news about that? Viewers can start voting.

Hurrah.

But before you go about picking up the phone, show your support in our poll.

To help you choose, here’s how the teams are made up:

Team Will: Jermain Jackman, Lesher Haughton, Sophie-May Williams

Team Kylie: Lee Glasson, Rachael O’Connor, Jamie Johnson

Team Ricky: Christine Marie, Emily Adams, Chris Royal

Team Tom: Sally Barker, Georgia Harrup, Bizzi Dixon

See The Voice Saturday 6:45pm, BBC1

