EastEnders spoilers: Max and Stacey to kiss in tonight’s episode – first look pictures

The pair lock lips once again in scenes to be aired this evening

EastEnders fans left wondering whether Stacey (Lacey Turner) would end up back in the arms of ex-lover Max Branning (Jake Wood) get their answer tonight when the pair share a passionate kiss.

Last Friday, Stacey made a shock reappearance when she turned up at a flat in the company of Max. And in this evening’s episode (8.00pm, BBC1), viewers will discover that old feelings are soon resurfacing.

Stacey will also be seen pressuring Max to get Kat to change her mind about testifying at Janine’s trial. However, it isn’t long before Stacey is reverting to type: after Max pays a visit to the bathroom, he realises that his former love has fled.

Long-term viewers will remember that it was evil Janine’s attempts to convince both the police and her family that Stacey had tried to kill her which led to Stacey leaving the country in 2010 thanks to the assistance of Max.

Back in 2007, the Christmas episode that saw the exposure of Max and Stacey’s affair (at the time she was married to his son Bradley) was watched by nearly 14 million viewers.