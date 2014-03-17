Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders spoilers: Max and Stacey to kiss in tonight’s episode – first look pictures

EastEnders spoilers: Max and Stacey to kiss in tonight’s episode – first look pictures

The pair lock lips once again in scenes to be aired this evening

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders fans left wondering whether Stacey (Lacey Turner) would end up back in the arms of ex-lover Max Branning (Jake Wood) get their answer tonight when the pair share a passionate kiss.

Advertisement

Last Friday, Stacey made a shock reappearance when she turned up at a flat in the company of Max. And in this evening’s episode (8.00pm, BBC1), viewers will discover that old feelings are soon resurfacing.

Stacey will also be seen pressuring Max to get Kat to change her mind about testifying at Janine’s trial. However, it isn’t long before Stacey is reverting to type: after Max pays a visit to the bathroom, he realises that his former love has fled.

Long-term viewers will remember that it was evil Janine’s attempts to convince both the police and her family that Stacey had tried to kill her which led to Stacey leaving the country in 2010 thanks to the assistance of Max.

Advertisement

Back in 2007, the Christmas episode that saw the exposure of Max and Stacey’s affair (at the time she was married to his son Bradley) was watched by nearly 14 million viewers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

109104

EastEnders: Lauren and Abi to be reunited with Max?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 25/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 24/12/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5621 (No. 5621) - Picture Shows: Max and Stacey Kiss Max Branning (JAKE WOOD), Stacey Fowler (LACEY TURNER) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Gary Moyes

EastEnders: Max and Stacey to sleep together on Christmas Eve!

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders: Abi snaps and attacks Stacey

bbcjh

EastEnders: Jake Wood teases “the best Christmas in a decade”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more