Oscars selfie gets balloon art remake

Ever wondered what Bradley Cooper, Ellen DeGeneres, Angelina Jolie and co would look like as balloons? Wonder no more...

In case you hadn’t noticed, Ellen DeGeneres and her Oscars selfie are continuing to create quite the buzz on the internet. 

Jam-packed with some of the biggest names in Hollywood – including Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence and Kevin Spacey – it’s already the most re-tweeted tweet of all time.

There’s since been many a remake, including a Simpsons version, a Lego one and yesterday Joan Collins even had a bash at creating her own celeb-filled selfie at the Prince’s Trust bash. 

But now, ladies and gentlemen (it almost feels like there should be a drum roll), there’s… a balloon version. 

Yes, Reddit user peachmonkey posted the snap entitled ‘So my buddy makes balloon art’. Yes, yes he does peachmonkey. And as many of the comments suggest, there are some, er, balloon parts, that just can’t be unseen… 

