The Bafta Film Awards 2014: meet the British nominees

From leading actress nominees Emma Thompson and Judi Dench to Rising Star hopefuls George Mackay and Will Poulter, here's everything you need to know about Britain's Bafta hopefuls

This Sunday’s Bafta Film Awards ceremony sees acting royalty descend on London’s Royal Opera House for one of the awards season’s most prestigious events. The British equivalent to the Oscars naturally has a fair amount of British talent nominated for the prized silverware – but who are the home nation’s brightest hopefuls? We’ve compiled a handy guide…

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Who? The star of Steve McQueen’s epic biopic 12 Years a Slave

Category: Leading Actor

Chance of winning: Touted by many as an early frontrunner, Chewy – as he’s known – has been collecting nominations left, right and centre but, crucially, hasn’t been picking up much silverware – often pipped to the post by Dallas Buyers Club actor, Matthew McConaughey.

Judi Dench

Who? The lead in Steve Coogan’s Philomena

Category: Leading Actress

Chances of winning: Judi is a Bafta veteran – she’s already won six times – but she’s up against some strong competitors in this category. Cate Blanchett’s been cleaning up during recent weeks, but never count out Dench when it comes to the Bafta Academy.

Emma Thompson

Who? The star of Disney flick Saving Mr Banks

Category: Leading Actress

Chances of winning: Emma may be a Bafta-winner but she’s the outsider in this year’s best actress race. Her turn as the creator of Mary Poppins has been lauded by critics however she was the shock omission on the Oscars shortlist and has been routinely losing out to Blanchett at the major ceremonies.

Sally Hawkins

Who? Sally plays Ginger, sister to Cate Blanchett’s neurotic Jasmine in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine

Category: Supporting Actress

Chances of winning: Blanchett may be scooping up the silverware but Hawkins’ turn as her patient sibling was equally praised and has seen her shortlisted for multiple awards. So far she’s failed to get her hands on the prize – losing out to either Jennifer Lawrence or Lupita Nyong’o – but there’s a chance the British voters will rally behind her.

Steve McQueen

Who? The man behind slavery biopic 12 Years A Slave based on the memoirs of Solomon Northup

Category: Director

Chances of winning: Steve’s film has been the talk of Tinseltown this year, hotly-tipped by many to take home best picture at next month’s Oscars. But when it comes to direction, he’s got stiff competition from Gravity’s Alfonso Cuarón who was awarded the Golden Globe and Directors Guild prize earlier this year.

Helen Mirren

Who? Oscar-winner and the darling of the British film fraternity, best known for playing both Elizabeth I and Elizabeth II

Category: Bafta Fellowship recipient

Chances of winning: That would be 100%. OK, so she’s not really a nominee but Helen Mirren’s outstanding contribution to the film industry sees her recognised with the academy’s most prestigious accolade, following in the footsteps of Steven Spielberg, Alfred Hitchcock and last year’s recipient, Alan Parker. And she’s got Prince William on stage with her, handing over the award.

George MacKay

Who? The young star of How I Live Now, Sunshine on Leith and For Those in Peril

Category: Rising Star

Chances of winning: Since his break out role in 2012’s Private Peaceful, 21-year-old George has been making waves in the industry however, 2013 was a career game changer with three high profile films and a Scottish Bafta to his name. But he has a fight on his hands on Sunday in this public-voted category with supporting actress hopeful Lupita Nyong’o also in his category thanks to her Oscar-tipped role in 12 Years a Slave.

Will Poulter

Who? The 21-year-old star of We’re the Millers and The Chronicles of Narnia

Category: Rising Star

Chances of winning: Just one year below George at The Harodian School in West London, Will already has a high profile role in 2010’s The Chronicles of Narnia under his belt. But 2013 saw him land amongst Hollywood royalty Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts in crime comedy We’re the Millers. With a string of films set for release in 2014, the future looks bright – but many will be tipping Nyong’o to scoop the Rising Star prize come Sunday.

Best British Film nominees – watch the trailers for the six home-grown movies competing in this category…

GRAVITY Alfonso Cuarón, David Heyman, Jonás Cuarón

MANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOM Justin Chadwick, Anant Singh, David M. Thompson, William Nicholson

PHILOMENA Stephen Frears, Gabrielle Tana, Steve Coogan, Tracey Seaward, Jeff Pope

RUSH Ron Howard, Andrew Eaton, Peter Morgan

SAVING MR. BANKS John Lee Hancock, Alison Owen, Ian Collie, Philip Steuer, Kelly Marcel, Sue Smith

THE SELFISH GIANT Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan

