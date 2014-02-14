Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Tom Hardy joins Peaky Blinders series two

Tom Hardy joins Peaky Blinders series two

The 36-year-old Dark Knight Rises actor will join Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Annabelle Wallis in the second series of the BBC2 period crime drama

imagenotavailable1

Razor blade caps at the ready! The Peaky Blinders are gaining a new member.

Advertisement

Bafta winning actor Tom Hardy is set to join the cast of BBC2’s Birmingham-set gangster drama Peaky Blinders.

Hardy, who has starred in Hollywood blockbusters Locke (which was written and directed by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight), The Dark Knight Rises, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Lawless and Inception, will star in the second series of drama, which is set to start filming later this month.

The show’s makers took to Twitter to share the casting news:  

36-year-old Hardy joins an already a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Annabelle Wallis and Sam Neill. 

The second series, which will see the Shelby family expand their empire, will air on BBC2 this autumn. 

Advertisement

 

Tags

All about The Dark Knight Rises

138536.5709fa61-9786-4661-bbfd-bebd6ce96cd4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Want to be in Peaky Blinders series 2?

imagenotavailable1

Cillian Murphy: Why I gave up the movies

imagenotavailable1

Peaky Blinders episode 4: “If we knew someone else who had a phone we could call them”

imagenotavailable1

First look at Peaky Blinders series two

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more