Tom Hardy joins Peaky Blinders series two

The 36-year-old Dark Knight Rises actor will join Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Annabelle Wallis in the second series of the BBC2 period crime drama

Razor blade caps at the ready! The Peaky Blinders are gaining a new member.

Bafta winning actor Tom Hardy is set to join the cast of BBC2’s Birmingham-set gangster drama Peaky Blinders.

Hardy, who has starred in Hollywood blockbusters Locke (which was written and directed by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight), The Dark Knight Rises, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Lawless and Inception, will star in the second series of drama, which is set to start filming later this month.

The show’s makers took to Twitter to share the casting news:

FAN EXCLUSIVE: TOM HARDY WILL JOIN THE CAST OF #PEAKYBLINDERS! As a thanks for your support, YOU are the 1st to know pic.twitter.com/9R73hHCpqM — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 14, 2014

36-year-old Hardy joins an already a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Annabelle Wallis and Sam Neill.

The second series, which will see the Shelby family expand their empire, will air on BBC2 this autumn.

