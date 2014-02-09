Zoe Ball to host The Voice spin-off series

A BBC2 sister show will be hosted by the Strictly - It Takes Two presenter offering viewers exclusive access to coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue and Ricky Wilson

The Voice UK is continuing its renaissance with a brand new spin-off show hosted by It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball.

Advertisement

The sister show will be the first in The Voice’s three-year history on BBC1, broadcasting live from Monday to Friday at 6:30pm on BBC2. Billed as an “Access all Areas” pass to the talent contest, each 30-minute evening show will see exclusive interviews with the four coaches, special live performances from the finalists and gossip from behind the scenes.

Speaking of her new gig, Zoe Ball said, “I’m super excited to be involved in The Voice UK, and I’m doing some star jumps and squats to limber up for action as I speak. Fans can think of me as the nosey naughty one who can ask questions we all want answering by their favourite acts and of course Kylie, Tom, will.i.am and Ricky. I shall bring everyone a little closer to the action and I promise not to sing!”

Following two underwhelming series, season three of The Voice saw Kylie Minogue and Ricky Wilson replace Jessie J and Danny O’Donaghue on the judging panel, with Emma Willis and Marvin Humes assuming presenting duties. Five episodes in, the revamp appears to have paid off with boosted Saturday night viewing figures trumping ITV’s diving rival Splash!

A title for The Voice’s spin-off series and dates of series three’s live shows are to be revealed at a later date.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes