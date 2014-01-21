The Trafalgar London – hotel review

On the corner of London’s iconic Trafalgar Square, you can lie in bed and see Nelson’s Column from this extraordinarily located boutique hotel at the heart of the capital

There are very few chances in life to go to sleep and wake up in a location that is so iconic, you feel like you live in a postcard – the Trafalgar allows that opportunity. On the corner of London’s iconic Trafalgar Square, you can lie in bed and see Nelson’s column from this extraordinarily located boutique hotel at the heart of the capital.

On the third floor, my corner room overlooked the hustle and the bustle of the square and offered extraordinary views of the National Gallery and surrounding streets – but at the same time offered a quiet and relaxing sanctuary away from the city.

The Trafalgar is a boutique hotel with a capital “B”. Every inch of the premises has been intricately designed and decorated to offer class and modernity at the heart of your experience – from the gentle coloured lighting in the corridors to the carefully thought out glasswork in the bar.

All rooms are spacious and offer deluxe modern facilities, as well as breathtaking views. Similar care and attention has been put into the ensuite bathroom.

The hotel has a gym available to guests and a very friendly staff who are more than happy to help you with questions about the hotel or the local area.

And, oh, did I mention the hotel is ON Trafalgar Square. Therefore most of London’s most famous attractions, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Leicester Square (I could go on) are within a few minutes walk of the property. An absolute joy for any visitor to the capital.

Eating and drinking

Cooked to order, my breakfast in the Rockwell Room was one of the best I’ve had in recent times. The friendly staff make your experience one to remember as you eat like a king, surrounded by art and beautiful modern décor.

You can relax with a cocktail in the Rockwell Bar on street level during the day and into the evening, where there is also a contemporary and delicious menu of British-inspired food available to sample.

Weather permitting, the open-air Vista rooftop bar affords some of the most incredible views of London and makes for a real treat for visitors to the capital looking to get their bearings in a very special environment.

Hotel address: 2 Spring Gardens, Trafalgar Square, London SW1A 2TS

Official website

Ratio Times Travel rating: 9/10

Radio Times Travel stayed as a guest of the hotel in 2014. For more details about this hotel and to find the latest room prices, please visit the official website.

