Abbey Clancy does a Miley Cyrus as James Corden turns Robin Thicke

Strictly Come Dancing champ and comedian give the singers a run for their money in sneak peek of tonight’s Alan Carr Specstacular

New Year’s Eve conjures up many images. Champagne, singing, dancing…. but Abbey Clancy in a Miley Cyrus outfit is something else.

Joining a host of guests on Alan Carr’s New Year’s Eve Specstacular, the Strictly Come Dancing champion of 2013 will learn an altogether new form of dance in the form of twerking.

Twerking, for want of a better description, is the (ahem) ‘art’ or bending over and shaking your bum.

A proud moment for 2013.

In a nod to Miley’s MTV’s music and video awards performance, Abbey will give up the fancy Strictly frocks for a skin coloured onesie, complete with built in bikini.

Abbey will of course have the obligatory foam finger to hand.

As if this wasn’t news enough, it turns out Abbey’s just one of three Mileys.

In fact, TV host Keith Lemon and rugby star (and Abbey’s fellow Strictly competitor) Ben Cohen will also be stripping off and getting into the Miley number.

Plus, to cap it off, comedy actor James Corden, comedian Seann Walsh and presenter Emma Willis will be playing the part of Robin Thicke.

The three Robins will throw on the black and white stripped suit, while the Miley’s attempt to twerk whipped cream off of various photos to reveal the hidden celebrity.

Well, if you’re throwing a party tonight and stuck for party game ideas…

See this and more in tonight’s Alan Carr’s New Year’s Eve Specstacular tonight at 9pm on Channel 4