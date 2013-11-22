JFK: Minute by Minute – the assassination of President Kennedy

22 November, 12.28pm

Office workers Bob Edwards and Ronald Fischer are on their lunch break, and standing on the edge of the kerb. Bob punches Ronald on the shoulder.

“Look at that guy there in that window. He looks like he’s hiding from someone amongst those boxes!”

They watch the man, who’s standing transfixed, gaze down towards the end of Elm Street.

12.29pm

Fifteen-year-old Amos Euins got permission from his school to come and see the president. He’s on a street corner with no one else around him. He’s waving to the president and the president is waving back.

Lee Harvey Oswald gets in position behind a partially open window.

12.30pm

Jackie Kennedy is now really feeling the heat of the midday sun. She can see an underpass up ahead and thinks that it’ll be cool when they drive beneath it.

Nellie Connally, the wife of Secretary of the Navy, John Connally, is turning to President Kennedy. “You certainly can’t say that the people of Dallas haven’t given you a nice welcome.”

“No, you certainly can’t,” he replies.

Chief Curry in the lead car is easily making the turn into Elm Street, but for Bill Greer in the 21-foot Lincoln it’s harder. The car almost stops.

Agent Rufus Youngblood in Johnson’s car is looking at the time on the Hertz clock on top of the depository building – it says 12.30. They are only five minutes late for the Trade Mart luncheon.

Secret Service agent Clint Hill notices some open windows in the depository, but then there have been plenty of open windows during the drive through Dallas. The car starts to move downhill, away from the Book Depository.

Looking through his telescopic sight 190 feet away, Lee Harvey Oswald sees the president’s limousine emerge from behind a tree. He squeezes the trigger of his mail order rifle. The president is waving. The bullet leaves the barrel at 1700 feet per second.

Many in the crowd think it’s a firecracker; Jackie thinks it’s a car that’s backfired.

Oswald has missed his target. He fires again. The second bullet hits the president in the back, passing through his throat and hitting Governor Connally, going through his chest and shattering a rib.

In the car behind the president, Secret Service agent Glen Bennett sees him shot in the right shoulder.

“He’s hit!”

Bennett reaches for the assault rifle hidden on the floor of the car but colleague George Hickey, in his first presidential motorcade, has already grabbed it, so he pulls out his revolver looking desperately for the gunman.

Schoolboy Amos Euins is staring at what looks like a pipe sticking out of the sixth-floor window. He can see a man holding it…

The plaza echoes with the sound of people screaming.

Clint Hill is sprinting towards the Kennedys’ car to shield them, the only agent to so do.

Eight point four seconds after his first shot, Oswald fires for a third time. Jackie is leaning towards her husband’s face.

Jackie Kennedy testimony to the Warren Commission, 5 June 1964 “And just as I turned and looked at him, I could see a piece of his skull and I remember it was flesh-coloured. I remember thinking he just looked as if he had a slight headache. And I just remember seeing that. No blood or anything. And then he sort of put his hand to his forehead and fell in my lap. And then I just remember falling on him and saying, “Oh, no, no, no, Oh, my God, they have shot my husband.’” I remember I was shouting. And just being down in the car with his head in my lap. And it just seemed an eternity. “I used to think if I only had been looking to the right I would have seen the first shot hit him, then I could have pulled him down, and then the second shot would not have hit him…”

Oswald is now running towards the staircase at the rear of the depository. He drops his rifle and heads down the stairs.

Clint Hill is hanging onto the back of the speeding car, and he’s watching a pitiful sight. Jackie Kennedy is cradling her husband’s head in her lap saying, “Jack, Jack, Jack. Can you hear me? I love you, Jack.” Through a windshield splattered with blood, the agents in the car behind are looking at Hill beating his hands on the trunk of the car in despair. He feels he should have taken the bullet.

12.31pm

Policeman Marrion Baker had ridden his motorbike to the front steps of the depository, and sprinted into the building past the manager Ron Truly. Baker sees Oswald walking away from him and draws his gun. Truly has caught up with Baker, who asks him if he knows Oswald. Truly says he does.

He had taken Oswald on after Ruth Paine had called him and said that a “fine young man” with a wife and young family urgently needed work. Truly likes Oswald, who’s polite, well mannered, and always calls him “sir”.

12.32pm

Oswald is walking through the depository’s second-floor office. Mrs Robert Reid, the clerical supervisor, tells him that the president has been shot “but maybe they didn’t hit him”. Oswald mumbles something and heads for the front entrance. She thinks it’s strange for him to be in the second-floor office.

12.33pm

Nellie Connally thinks her husband is dying and is whispering in his ear, “It’s going to be all right, be still.”

Behind her Jackie is saying, “He’s dead – they’ve killed him. Oh Jack, I love you.”

Her pink pillbox hat falls forward and she throws it on the floor of the car, the hatpin tearing out hair.

