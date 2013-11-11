Accessibility Links

Film DVD round-up: The Great Gatsby, Monsters University, Pacific Rim and more…

In 11 November’s releases: Leonardo DiCaprio plays the prince of parties, there's frat-house high jinks of a freakish kind, while alien invaders get a taste of heavy metal

The Great Gatsby (cert 12)

The Great Gatsby (cert 12)
3 stars

Baz Luhrmann’s opulent take on F Scott Fitzgerald

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray

Read our review for The Great Gatsby

Monsters University (cert U)
4 stars

Mike and Sulley together again, for the first time

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray

Read our review for Monsters University

Pacific Rim (cert 12)
3 stars

Titans clash in this Kaiju-style battle royale

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray

Read our review for Pacific Rim

The Internship (cert 12)
2 stars

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson google themselves silly

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray

Read our review for The Internship

Easy Money (cert 15)
4 stars

Cool-as-ice Scandi crime thriller 

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray

Read our review for Easy Money









