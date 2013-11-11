Film DVD round-up: The Great Gatsby, Monsters University, Pacific Rim and more…
In 11 November’s releases: Leonardo DiCaprio plays the prince of parties, there's frat-house high jinks of a freakish kind, while alien invaders get a taste of heavy metal
The Great Gatsby (cert 12)
3 stars
Baz Luhrmann’s opulent take on F Scott Fitzgerald
Formats: DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray
Read our review for The Great Gatsby
Monsters University (cert U)
4 stars
Mike and Sulley together again, for the first time
Formats: DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray
Read our review for Monsters University
Pacific Rim (cert 12)
3 stars
Titans clash in this Kaiju-style battle royale
Formats: DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray
Read our review for Pacific Rim
The Internship (cert 12)
2 stars
Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson google themselves silly
Formats: DVD, Blu-ray
Read our review for The Internship
Easy Money (cert 15)
4 stars
Cool-as-ice Scandi crime thriller
Formats: DVD, Blu-ray
Read our review for Easy Money