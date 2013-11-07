Take Hart’s Morph to return as Aardman’s Kickstarter campaign reaches its target

The Wallace and Gromit creators have raised the £75,000 required to start production on a new online series for their iconic clay character

Last week we reported a new Kickstarter campaign launched by Aardman Animations to raise funds for the return of clay creation, Morph. Today brings the good news that Aardman co-founder Peter Lord and his team have reached their target in just eight days.

Donations pledged on the crowd-funding site currently amount to an impressive £82,000, far exceeding the original target of £75,000 needed to create a new online series for the animators’ iconic terracota character.

Writing on his Kickstarter page, Lord called the generosity of Morph’s fans “amazing, amazing, amazing,” before adding, “I am over the moon that our project is now fully funded.

“All you people who’ve been kind, brave and generous enough to get behind us! I’m full of gratitude and amazement. And now our job is to plan exactly what we’re going to do – and then to deliver you the best films and the best rewards that we can.”

The campaign – which reached its target 22 days ahead of schedule – has been supported by 1,890 fans so far, pledging amounts ranging from £1-£5,000.

The cheeky clay character and his angrier friend Chas first began life on the desk of designer Tony Hart whose children’s art programmes Take Hart and Hartbeat were popular on the BBC during the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

And while there is no word yet on whether Chas will appear in Morph’s new series, Lord has said he is keen for his many backers to share their thoughts on what shape the new episodes should take. “We’ve got some ideas, we’ve been thinking of some things we can do, let’s hear from you. Get in touch and tell us what you’d like to see.”

The animator – who also plans to direct the series – suggested shooting would begin as soon as possible using the traditional clay and stop-frame animation process with the aim of releasing the new content by July.

The campaign’s many supporters will all have access to a private production blog offering details of storyboards, scripts, animation, animatics and release, as well as the chance to suggest and vote on ideas for the 12 episodes.

