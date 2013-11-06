Star Wars 7 could make you a star – open auditions to be held in the UK

A Twitter announcement has sparked rumours of a search for British acting talent to appear in JJ Abrams' Episode VII beginning in Bristol on 9 November

Are you blessed with youthful teenage looks? Are you capable of coming across as a “street smart and strong” orphaned girl? Or do you convey the aura of a “smart capable” man? If the answer to any of the above is yes, you could play a part in the next Star Wars movie.

In an unusual step for a film of its profile, Star Wars Episode VII is believed to be holding opening casting calls for two roles, according to BBC News. Casting directors for the film – which is scheduled for release in 2015 – will reportedly pay visits to London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin in their search for British talent to play the two parts.

The story originated with a casting call for a “major” new Disney movie via Twitter account @UKopencall, with character bios matching leaked online descriptions from earlier this year which were widely believed to belong to JJ Abrams’ sci-fi sequel.

Disney and LucasFilm have declined to confirm the story, but this wouldn’t be the first big budget movie to cast roles using open calls. Harry Potter used the process to fill a number of roles, including Cho Chang and Luna Lovegood, while The Golden Compass found its Lyra, Dakota Blue Richards, with the same method.

Star Wars also has a history of casting unknown actors, with leading trio Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher all relatively unknown when they first landed their parts in 1977.

Director Abrams will not be attending the open auditions which start in Bristol on 9 November, but will begin a long stint in the UK early next year when shooting takes place at Pinewood Studios.

Episode VII is the first in a trilogy of new films announced when Disney bought the rights to the sci-fi franchise from LucasFilm for $4.05bn in October last year. A string of well-known actors have already been linked to the new production, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Saoirse Ronan, Simon Pegg and Liam McIntyre with Hamill, Ford and Fisher also rumoured to be returning, although no official details have been announced.

