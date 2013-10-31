Wallace and Gromit creators launch Bring Back Morph Kickstarter campaign

Aardman Animation's Peter Lord is seeking £75,000 to help fund 12 one-minute episodes featuring the plasticine former Take Hart star for a new online series

The company behind Wallace and Gromit has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to bring back their iconic early character Morph for an online series.

Co-founder of Aardman Animations, Peter Lord, is looking to raise £75,000 to film the plasticine animated character in 12 new one-minute episodes using the traditional clay and stop-frame animation. Lord says on his Kickstarter page that he is “very keen on keeeping the humour, slapstick and surrealism of the originals, whilst at the same time bringing Morph slightly more in line with the modern world.”

With 28 days to go until the campaign closes on 28 November, the team have already raised over £22,000 to bring Morph back. The wordless character, who began life on designer Tony Hart’s desk in the children’s art series Take Hart, continues to enjoy a loyal fanbase…

“I’m amazed and humbled that even though it has been over 30 years since his birth, the little guy still has such a passionate following on Facebook and YouTube,” wrote Lord. “We’ve had so many people asking for him to make a comeback that I thought it’s about time we start hatching a plan.”

Lord confirmed that if the budget was reached, he would be “dusting off the director’s chair” when production began in January, with the aim of releasing the new episodes by July. The campaign’s backers – members of the pubic with a love of Morph – will have access to a private production blog offering details of scripts, storyboards, animatics, animation and release, plus the opportunity to submit and vote on ideas for the episodes.

The question on fans’ lips now, of course, must be if Morph does come back, will Chas be far behind…?

