Smoked trout salad with paprika and dill dressing
This smoked freshwater fish perfectly accompanies a light salad to make a delicious lunch or dinner.
Smoked trout salad with paprika and dill dressing
-
15 minutes
-
Serves 2
-
EASY
PER SERVING 154 kcals, protein 17.4g, carbs 9.4g, fat 5.1g, sat fat 1.1g, fibre 4g, salt 1.2g
Ingredients
Method
- fat-free natural yoghurt 2 tbsp
- smoked paprika 1 tsp, plus a little to serve
- lemon 1/2, juiced
- dill 1 tsp, finely chopped plus a litle to serve
- cos lettuce 1, shredded
- red onion 1/2, thinly sliced
- cucumber 1/2, diced
- hot-smoked trout fillets 125g
- 1. Mix the yoghurt, paprika, lemon juice and dill in a small bowl and season. Mix the lettuce, onion and cucumber and pile onto two plates.
- 2. Break up the trout onto the salad and drizzle over the paprika dressing. Scatter over a little more dill and then add a pinch of paprika to serve.