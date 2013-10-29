Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Smoked trout salad with paprika and dill dressing

Smoked trout salad with paprika and dill dressing

This smoked freshwater fish perfectly accompanies a light salad to make a delicious lunch or dinner.

imagenotavailable1

Smoked trout salad with paprika and dill dressing

  • 15 minutes
  • Serves 2
  • EASY
Advertisement

PER SERVING 154 kcals, protein 17.4g, carbs 9.4g, fat 5.1g, sat fat 1.1g, fibre 4g, salt 1.2g

Ingredients

Method

  • fat-free natural yoghurt 2 tbsp
  • smoked paprika 1 tsp, plus a little to serve
  • lemon 1/2, juiced
  • dill 1 tsp, finely chopped plus a litle to serve
  • cos lettuce 1, shredded
  • red onion 1/2, thinly sliced
  • cucumber 1/2, diced
  • hot-smoked trout fillets 125g
Advertisement
  • 1. Mix the yoghurt, paprika, lemon juice and dill in a small bowl and season. Mix the lettuce, onion and cucumber and pile onto two plates.
  • 2. Break up the trout onto the salad and drizzle over the paprika dressing. Scatter over a little more dill and then add a pinch of paprika to serve.

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Lemon sole with black olive tapenade and roasted vine tomatoes

imagenotavailable1

Mini goat’s cheese, jalapeno and sweetcorn empanadas

imagenotavailable1

Tamarind fish curry

imagenotavailable1

Salmon and watercress parcels

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more