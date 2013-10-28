Chris Chibnall to write Broadchurch the novel

Following the success of David Tennant and Olivia Colman's ITV crime drama, its creator will reveal unseen material in the new book, co-written with Erin Kelly

Chris Chibnall is already one of the busiest men in television, but not content with a second series and US remake of his hit ITV crime drama, Broadchurch, he’s revealed plans to pen a novel, too.

Advertisement

Chibnall will co-write his latest venture with psychological thriller author Erin Kelly, and base it on the events of his eight-part series.

The book, due to be published in August 2014, will include previously unseen material, elaborating on the existing plot and taking a closer look at the lives and backstories of the Broadchurch characters.

“The day after Broadchurch finished, a woman stopped me on West Bay beach and asked me ‘When’s the book coming out?'” said Chibnall. “Now I have an answer! Even better, we have one of Britain’s best psychological thriller authors at the helm. I’ve loved Erin’s work for a long time now: her writing is beautiful, emotive and suffused with tension. From the moment I first read her gorgeous insights into a world and characters I thought I knew well, I was hooked and desperate to read more.”

“Like everyone else I know, I was gripped and moved by Broadchurch,” said Kelly. “I’m utterly thrilled to be writing the novel, not least because it gave me an excuse to watch the whole series again, multiple times. It’s testament to the writing, the performances and the photography that I was spellbound even when I knew the outcome. I can’t wait to delve even deeper into the hearts and thoughts of the characters and to bring the town to life on the page.”

Chibnall will be hard pushed to find time to devote to his latest project. He is due to serve as executive producer on the US remake which will feature David Tennant, star of the UK version, as well as penning a new series of the ITV drama. While Tennant is due to reprise his role as DI Alec Hardy over in the States, no plot details have been released for the second run of the British series, and it is unclear whether he or co-star Olivia Colman will return.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes