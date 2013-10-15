Portobello mushroom and spinach lasagne
A great veggie version of an Italian staple meal
Portobello mushroom and spinach lasagne
50 minutes
Serves 2
Easy
PER SERVING 350 kcals, protein 16.7g, carbs 32.9g, fat 17.7g, sat fat 7.7g, fibre 5.5g, salt 0.71g
Ingredients
Method
- onion 1, halved and sliced
- garlic 2 cloves, crushed
- olive oil
- portobello mushrooms 250g, sliced
- young spinach 200g
- half-fat creme fraiche 6 tbsp
- parmesan 25g, grated
- fresh lasagne 4 large sheets, approx 150g
- 1.Heat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.
- 2.Cook the onion and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add the mushrooms, cooking until tender, then turn the heat up a bit to brown them. Mix in the spinach, stirring until it wilts.
- 3.Put 1/4 of the sauce in a small oiled baking dish. Top with lasagne and another 1/4 of the sauce.
- 4.Repeat twice ending with a sheet of lasagne. Spread the rest of the creme fraiche on top and sprinkle over the parmesan. Bake for 20-25 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Add 4 tbsp of the creme fraiche and half the parmesan. Stir until saucy (add a splash of water if needed). Season.