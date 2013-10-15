Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Portobello mushroom and spinach lasagne

Portobello mushroom and spinach lasagne

A great veggie version of an Italian staple meal

imagenotavailable1

Portobello mushroom and spinach lasagne

  • 50 minutes
  • Serves 2
  • Easy
Advertisement

PER SERVING 350 kcals, protein 16.7g, carbs 32.9g, fat 17.7g, sat fat 7.7g, fibre 5.5g, salt 0.71g

Ingredients

Method

  • onion 1, halved and sliced
  • garlic 2 cloves, crushed
  • olive oil
  • portobello mushrooms 250g, sliced
  • young spinach 200g
  • half-fat creme fraiche 6 tbsp
  • parmesan 25g, grated
  • fresh lasagne 4 large sheets, approx 150g
Advertisement
  • 1.Heat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.
  • 2.Cook the onion and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add the mushrooms, cooking until tender, then turn the heat up a bit to brown them. Mix in the spinach, stirring until it wilts.

    • Add 4 tbsp of the creme fraiche and half the parmesan. Stir until saucy (add a splash of water if needed). Season.

  • 3.Put 1/4 of the sauce in a small oiled baking dish. Top with lasagne and another 1/4 of the sauce.
  • 4.Repeat twice ending with a sheet of lasagne. Spread the rest of the creme fraiche on top and sprinkle over the parmesan. Bake for 20-25 minutes until bubbling and golden.

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Slow-braised soy and five-spice beef

imagenotavailable1

Lemon sole with black olive tapenade and roasted vine tomatoes

imagenotavailable1

Mini goat’s cheese, jalapeno and sweetcorn empanadas

imagenotavailable1

Pumpkin, mushroom and brown rice

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more