Gridlock ★★★★
A touching drama evolves from an interminable traffic jam
Story 181
Series 3 – Episode 3
First UK transmission
Saturday 14 April 2007
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
Martha Jones – Freema Agyeman
Writer Russell T Davies
Director Richard Clark
In New New York’s Undercity, thousands of flying car drivers are trapped in a perpetual traffic jam and menaced by Macra, giant crabs last seen in 1967 Who. The Doctor befriends feline motorist, Brannigan (Ardal O’Hanlon, right). Despite being told by the Face of Boe (above), “You are not alone,” the Doctor touchingly opens up to Martha about being the last of his kind.