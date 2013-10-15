Gridlock ★★★★

Story 181

Series 3 – Episode 3

First UK transmission

Saturday 14 April 2007

Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

Martha Jones – Freema Agyeman

Writer Russell T Davies

Director Richard Clark

In New New York’s Undercity, thousands of flying car drivers are trapped in a perpetual traffic jam and menaced by Macra, giant crabs last seen in 1967 Who. The Doctor befriends feline motorist, Brannigan (Ardal O’Hanlon, right). Despite being told by the Face of Boe (above), “You are not alone,” the Doctor touchingly opens up to Martha about being the last of his kind.