The Elephant Man to appear in Ripper Street

The real-life man crippled by deformity is a pivotal character in episodes one and two of the second series of the period drama, which returns to BBC1 later this year

He was last seen lisping his way to a sad death in the 1980 film bearing his name.

But now The Elephant Man is back – this time in BBC1 period drama Ripper Street.

Joseph Merrick, the real life man who managed to withstand a life of terrible deformity and prejudice before his death in 1890, is to appear as a character in the series, which returns to BBC1 for later this year.

Played by actor Joseph Drake, Merrick is instrumental in episode one as a witness to some chicanery by a police officer. He also appears in episode two, set in the last days of his life at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

Also appearing in Ripper Street is the character of Frederick Treves, the compassionate and pioneering surgeon who rescued Merrick from his work in a Victorian freak show.

New characters also include the villainous Detective Inspector Jedediah Shine, played by Joseph Mawle, an unscrupulous officer described by the show’s writer Richard Warlow as the “dark opposite” to the hero, Edmund Reid played by Matthew Macfadyen.

Also returning are Reid’s loyal deputies, Jerome Flynn’s strongarm Detective Sergeant Bennet Drake and Adam Rothenburg’s scientist Captain Homer Jackson.

In the film The Elephant Man, the titular character, played by John Hurt, is called John Merrick. It was nominated for eight Oscars.

