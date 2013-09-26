Sue Perkins turns up the volume on The Great British “BAKE” Off

Is the co-host deliberately delivering the word with more flair? Here's some of Sue's best "bake"s so far...

The Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins has been showing off her vocal cords more than ever this series.

Before the contestants zip off and do their very best baking – be it a signature bake or show stopper – Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc give the instructions: “On your marks, get set, BAKE!”

But this year, the word “bake” seems to have risen to a new level, leaving us as excited to hear how Sue will say the word as we are to see which culinary delights the bakers will bring to the table.

From deep and growly to high pitched and giggly, we can’t wait to see how OTT Sue will make the word bake by the end of the series.

Perhaps Sue’s in on a dare? It’s got to be that prankster Mary Berry, eh? We bet Bezza’s promised Sue a slap up meal for the most outrageous yell of the word…

No idea what we’re talking about? Here’s a few of Mel’s best “bake” moments so far…

