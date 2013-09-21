Breaking Bad props to be auctioned online

In just eight days Breaking Bad will air its grand finale and loyal fans of the hit US series will wave goodbye to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for good. But any devotees after a piece of memorabilia from the show’s five series should look no further than online site screenbid.com who have signed a deal with Sony Pictures Television to auction off some 250 items featured on the show since its inception in 2008.

The auction will go live on 29 September, the day the final episode airs in the States, with starting bids ranging from $10 for Walt’s home door lock and Hank’s pyjamas to $7,125 for Skyler White’s jeep.

Other notable items featured on the list include Hector ‘Tio’ Salamanca’s wheelchair (starting at $5,000), Walter’s inscribed copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass ($3,000), two pink teddy bears, one with eyes and one without ($1,500), Walter’s Aztek ($1,000) and a series of Hazmat lab suits ($200-$1,500).

A few items are yet to be listed on the site to avoid spoilers, with Sony taking the decision not to auction off the pair’s iconic mobile meth lab which will instead be used for studio tours.

The last two instalments of Breaking Bad will air in the US on 22 and 29 September respectively, with both episodes available on Netflix for UK customers the following day.

