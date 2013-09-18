Mad Men does a Breaking Bad

The final series of the US drama, starring Jon Hamm as Don Draper, will be split into two blocks with the finale airing in spring 2015

The last ever series of Mad Men is to be split in two, with the finale now set to air in 2015. The seventh season of the glamorous US drama, charting the exploits of Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and his Madison Avenue advertising agency, will air seven episodes next spring before the final seven instalments are broadcast in 2015.

The decision by American cable network AMC follows a similar strategy to the one it adopted for Breaking Bad, which concludes its five-season run in under two weeks time. Anticipation among fans built to fever pitch as they awaited the arrival of the final eight episodes which will reveal the fate of anti-hero Walter White.

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision to replicate the Breaking Bad strategy, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner said, “We plan to take advantage of this chance to have a more elaborate story told in two parts, which can resonate a little bit longer in the minds of our audience.”

The first seven-episode arc will be given the title The Beginning, with the concluding half named The End of an Era, according to The New York Times.

Mad Men, which first aired in 2007, has enjoyed growing ratings over its six seasons. Co-starring Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, January Jones and John Slattery, it has received four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series between 2008-2011.

