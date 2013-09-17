JLS star Marvin Humes replaces Reggie Yates as Voice UK presenter

See the first official picture of the former X Factor star, who is defecting to the BBC talent show to join co-host Emma Willis

Marvin Humes, one quarter of boyband JLS, who made their name as runners-up on ITV talent show The X Factor, will be swapping sides to fill the vacant presenter role on its BBC counterpart The Voice.

Advertisement

Humes, who is also a DJ on Capital Radio, will replace departing host Reggie Yates and will share presenting duties with Emma Willis, who was recently announced as Holly Willoughby’s replacement.

Of his new role, Humes said: “I’m so excited to be a part of the new series of The Voice. I have always been a big fan of the show and love that musicians are given such a great opportunity to reach such a wide audience. I’m thrilled to be working alongside Emma and be part of a new team on The Voice. It’s going to be even bigger and better with this new series. I can’t wait to start.”

BBC entertainment boss Mark Linsey said: “It’s great to have Marvin on board and I think he and Emma will work really well together. He is perfectly placed to encourage the acts throughout the competition.”

Along with the drafting in of Kylie Minogue as a coach on the show, the new signings are seen as a “last throw of the dice” for The Voice.

Despite early success for the first series, viewers soon fell away as the programme failed to compete against ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. A similar pattern emerged in season two where the average audience ratings dropped from 9.2m to 7.6m.

Kylie is a replacement for one of two departing coaches, Jessie J and Danny O’Donoghue, with a second music industry heavy hitter still being sought.

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement



