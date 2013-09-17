Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
JLS star Marvin Humes replaces Reggie Yates as Voice UK presenter

JLS star Marvin Humes replaces Reggie Yates as Voice UK presenter

See the first official picture of the former X Factor star, who is defecting to the BBC talent show to join co-host Emma Willis

imagenotavailable1

Marvin Humes, one quarter of boyband JLS, who made their name as runners-up on ITV talent show The X Factor, will be swapping sides to fill the vacant presenter role on its BBC counterpart The Voice.

Advertisement

Humes, who is also a DJ on Capital Radio, will replace departing host Reggie Yates and will share presenting duties with Emma Willis, who was recently announced as Holly Willoughby’s replacement.

Of his new role, Humes said: “I’m so excited to be a part of the new series of The Voice. I have always been a big fan of the show and love that musicians are given such a great opportunity to reach such a wide audience. I’m thrilled to be working alongside Emma and be part of a new team on The Voice. It’s going to be even bigger and better with this new series. I can’t wait to start.”

BBC entertainment boss Mark Linsey said: “It’s great to have Marvin on board and I think he and Emma will work really well together. He is perfectly placed to encourage the acts throughout the competition.”

Along with the drafting in of Kylie Minogue as a coach on the show, the new signings are seen as a “last throw of the dice” for The Voice.

Despite early success for the first series, viewers soon fell away as the programme failed to compete against ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. A similar pattern emerged in season two where the average audience ratings dropped from 9.2m to 7.6m.

Kylie is a replacement for one of two departing coaches, Jessie J and Danny O’Donoghue, with a second music industry heavy hitter still being sought.

 

Advertisement


Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor live show 1 - judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

First look at Kylie Minogue and Ricky Wilson in the new Voice UK line-up

imagenotavailable1

X Factor: What to expect from this weekend’s live shows

imagenotavailable1

Simon Cowell says he’s “proud” of The X Factor despite struggling ratings

127964

Emma Willis: The Voice is great because the people I report to are all women

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more