Doctor Who’s Peter Davison: I’m making an appearance during the 50th anniversary

"It is a big year for the show and we're all doing our bit for it,” says the Fifth Doctor

Peter Davison has revealed he is to take part in the Doctor Who 50th anniversary celebrations, also hinting that other former Doctors could be set to join him.

Advertisement

Fans already know that Tenth Doctor David Tennant, and John Hurt’s recently unveiled dark and mysterious incarnation, will be appearing alongside Matt Smith in anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, and now Davison has confirmed that he too will be involved in one of the raft of TV and off-screen events that will mark the show’s half-century.

“I’m making an appearance somewhere over that period of time but I can’t reveal in what,” said Davison. “I can’t reveal anything specific about it. I’m not allowed to.”

However, the Fifth Doctor did imply he was not the only pre-Tennant Time Lord set to take part.

“It is a big year for the show and we’re all doing our bit for it. Trust me,” Davison told Bang Showbiz.

While there’s nothing to suggest that Davison’s appearance will come in the anniversary special episode, the BBC recently announced a host of other programming, including a Culture Show special, Me, You and Doctor Who, and a 90-minute Radio 2 documentary, Who Is The Doctor?

More programmes could yet be unveiled, while a three-day convention in London has already signed up former Doctors Tom Baker, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes