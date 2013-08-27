Material Girl Madonna beats Lady Gaga to top showbiz money list

Pop powerhouse also beats Steven Spielberg, Simon Cowell and Fifty Shades author EL James to top list of biggest money-spinners in past 12 months

She may be 55-years old, but Madonna remains a Material Girl, coining in $125m (£80m) last year – making her the biggest earning celebrity of 2012.

The pop superstar earned more money in the past 12 months than in any other year since Forbes began recording celebrity earnings in 1999. The bumper income is put down to a successful “MDNA” world tour, and continued success in the fashion and fragrance markets.

The popstar easily beat “Madonna 2.0” Lady Gaga, who earned a measly $80m (£51m) in the same year, despite remaining one of the biggest music acts on the planet.

Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg came second in the list, who despite re-releases of his directorial classics ET and Jurassic Park, was only able to earn $100m (£65m) in the past 12 months.

Other big earners included X Factor impresario Simon Cowell, Fifty Shades author EL James and US shock jock Howard Stern who generated an estimated $95m (£60m) each last year.

Director Michael Bay and movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer also made it into the top ten.