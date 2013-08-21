The Great British Bake Off – the Twitter reaction

As series four kicked of on BBC2 last night, the Twittersphere was awash with cake-inspired commentary

The Bake Off is back. And as 6 million viewers sat down on our sofas to watch last night’s opening episode, thousands of us also took to Twitter to share our cake-based comments. Just shy of 80,000 tweets about the show were sent during the two-hour period around its 8pm transmission, with a peak of over 2,000 Tweets per minute, according to data from social media analysts SecondSync.

Of course, we know WE love it – but the Bake Off has its share of celebrity fans, too…

The former Ms Allen did not wish to be disturbed…

Nigella Lawson even broke her Twitter silence following the break up of her marriage to Tweet about the show. THAT is how important the Bake Off is, people.

Yum: settling down to The Great British Bake Off with a slice of this blackcurrant Victoria sponge #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Bvn3UjvGPy — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) August 20, 2013

We were all waiting for our first GBBO innuendo. And when it failed to materialise, we got a bit desperate…

There is something v rude about the word 'ganache' #gbbo — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) August 20, 2013

Keep an eye on your jugs #bakeoffinnuendo — Katey (@kateykng) August 20, 2013

'If my bottom's dry today, all will be right in the world' #bakeoffinnuendo — Stevie Tam (@Steven_McFeat) August 20, 2013

@BritishBakeOff #gbbo #bakeoffinnuendo , make sure u pre heat ur oven before your put the sponge in…..heard that before — Phil Rimmer (@phillybaby1989) August 20, 2013

They don't just come from Mary and Paul "Still wet inside" – Deborah, Bake Off 2013 #bakeoffinnuendo #gbbo — Phil M.E. Lord (@philipmelord) August 20, 2013

#bakeoffinnuendo filled with rhubarb from her own back yard… — Monica Dunne (@velveteenspirit) August 20, 2013

We’re not sure all of those count…

But then, before we knew it, the knives were out and the bakers were getting bloody.

There are so many blue plasters this is very gradually turning into 'Avatar' #GBBO #bakeoff — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 20, 2013

Bleeding fingers aside, the return of the Bake Off was nothing if not feel-good…

“I’m better than that cake”. There’s a motivational quote #gbbo — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) August 20, 2013

That is, until it was time for someone to go home. Poor Toby’s fate became clear a long time before the final decisions were made…

The noise Toby made when he realised he’d put salt in his angel cake was the most British sound I’ve ever heard. “errryaagh” #gbbo — Sarah Morgan Bazell (@sarahlmorgan) August 20, 2013

Not that it made it any easier when the floppy-haired charmer was sent home.

Sick at the loss of #toby #gbbo I’m not sure even a piece of cake could cheer me. Unless he baked it. — Grace Timothy (@GraceTimothy) August 20, 2013

And Toby himself couldn’t help but issue an apology to distraught Twitter users:

Don’t say sorry, Toby. You’ll make us even sadder! Somebody pass the chocoalte sponge…

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC2