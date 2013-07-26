BBC1 Doctor Who pilot asks fans to help celebrate 50 years of the show

Doctor Who alumni are promised at the filming of a new entertainment show as fans are asked to "dress to impress"

A pilot for a show celebrating 50 years of Doctor Who is set to film in August – and fans are being asked to take part.

The as yet untitled programme is said to be an entertainment show that will include clips from throughout the show’s history and, according to the BBC, will feature “Doctor Who alumni” as guests. Details of exactly who will present or appear are yet to be confirmed.

The show will be recorded on 4 August at BBC Elstree Studios and audience members have been asked to “dress to impress” as their favourite Doctor, companion or character from the series.

Tickets, which are free, can be obtained from the BBC website.



The Doctor Who programme is intended as a pilot for a series which would potentially celebrate other well-loved and long-running UK TV shows.